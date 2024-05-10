DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Localized "Rebooted" V3

The Point
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$18.18
About

🎉🎶 Get ready for an electrifying night of music and art at the 3rd installment of Localized Rebooted! 🎨🎶

📅 Save the date: May 10th, 2024

📍 Location: The Point, Wicker Park, Chicago

Join us as OOS Eventz, THE POINT, The Imaginarium, The Get Down Ch...

This is a 21+ event
The Point, OOS Eventz, Imaginarium And This Is Personal
Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

