Hurray for the Riff Raff

Future Yard
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Now Wave presents

Hurray for the Riff Raff

This is a 16+ event. (Under 18’s to be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Now Wave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Venue

Future Yard

75 Argyle St, Birkenhead CH41 6AB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

