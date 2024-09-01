DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please note this event has been postponed from 23/06/24. Hussam Alrassam is an Iraqi singer, best known for his modern arabic music. He is known for his powerfull music relating events happening in Iraq.
This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.
