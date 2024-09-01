DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hussam Alrassam & DJ Aseel

Troxy
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Please note this event has been postponed from 23/06/24. Hussam Alrassam is an Iraqi singer, best known for his modern arabic music. He is known for his powerfull music relating events happening in Iraq.

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Babylon UK Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
