Boys of Fall, Shallow Pools and Odd Sweetheart

The Meadows
Sat, 20 Jul, 6:30 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Kingsland Presents: Boys of Fall with Shallow Pools ad Odd Sweetheart.

Doors at 6:30PM

*NO RE-ENTRY*

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Odd Sweetheart, shallow pools, Boys of Fall

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

