DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flyte

Yard Club
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€25.36

About Flyte

Taking their name from Lord Sebastian Flyte – the tragic love interest from Evelyn’s Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited – the indie folk trio Flyte write tales of love and loss. They debuted their vivid songwriting with The Loved Ones (2017), and followed it wit Read more

Event information

Flyte is the project of English songwriters Will Taylor and Nick Hill. The pair met at secondary school, eventually settling in Hackney, London. Taylor’s parents were both English teachers and inevitably, various literary influences trickled into the duo’s...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flyte

Venue

Yard Club

Neusser Landstraße 2, 50735 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

