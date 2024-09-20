DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Taking their name from Lord Sebastian Flyte – the tragic love interest from Evelyn’s Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited – the indie folk trio Flyte write tales of love and loss. They debuted their vivid songwriting with The Loved Ones (2017), and followed it wit
Read more
Flyte is the project of English songwriters Will Taylor and Nick Hill. The pair met at secondary school, eventually settling in Hackney, London. Taylor’s parents were both English teachers and inevitably, various literary influences trickled into the duo’s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.