So Fetch - 2000s Summer Party

Between The Bridges
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London, you are So Fetch!

We are so excited to welcome backSo Fetch for a special summer party! Join us as we bring you the best 2000s anthems on the infamous Between The Bridges

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

