Top track

Wild Nothing - TV Queen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Nothing

Lee's Palace
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$41.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wild Nothing - TV Queen
Got a code?

About

Wild Nothing

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peel Dream Magazine, Wild Nothing

Venue

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.