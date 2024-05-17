DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Break Free Fest Fundraiser

Foto Club
Fri, 17 May, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets for the Break Free Fest fundraiser event on May 17th!

Performances (9 - 10pm)

  • Daelicious
  • CarbonNationCircus

DJ Set (10pm - 2am)

  • Vicenta

Break Free Fest is a hardcore/punk festival in its 6th year with the mission to give a platform to PO...

21+
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Foto Club

3743 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19124, United States
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

