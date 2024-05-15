DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Signature Comedy Club E8
Work In Progress Season
Wednesday 15th May
Abi Clarke - 'Try Hard'
michael Odewale - 'Thoughts On Shuffle'
Join us for comedy previews with a line up of the biggest stand ups before they take over festivals and theatres with t...
