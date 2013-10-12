DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cyborg pianist Zubin Kanga summons ghostly vocal samples with the press of a key in a brand-new Laurence Osborn piece.
There's the dreamy romance of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings to get lost in – and an athletic concerto by Grażyna Bacewicz to jolt y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.