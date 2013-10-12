Top track

Tiger's Nest (Live)

Manchester Collective & Zubin Kanga (Double Bill)

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
12 Oct - 13 Oct
From £16.50

About

Cyborg pianist Zubin Kanga summons ghostly vocal samples with the press of a key in a brand-new Laurence Osborn piece.

There's the dreamy romance of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings to get lost in – and an athletic concerto by Grażyna Bacewicz to jolt y...

For ages 16+. Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manchester Collective, ZUBIN KANGA

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

