DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Newest Olympian Live Show

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Newest Olympian Live Show live at Eddie's Attic!

The Newest Olympian Live brings all the joy of the #1 Percy Jackson podcast to a stage near you! This comedic podcast covers the journey of Mike Schubert, a grown man, making his way through the Percy J...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.