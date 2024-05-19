Top track

Marta Tenaglia - Presomale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arcipelago 2024 | Tortona Day 3 w/ Donato Dozzy

Vigneti Repetto
Sun, 19 May, 3:00 pm
GigsSarezzano
From €28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marta Tenaglia - Presomale
Got a code?

About

Una rotta ideale che unisce le isole deei grandi vini bianchi nell'alessandrino. Nel 2024 Arcipelago si articola in due fine settimana diffuse sul territorio, in due aree uniche nel loro genere tra Gavi e Tortona.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Donato Dozzy, Marta Tenaglia, Emma‐Jean Thackray

Venue

Vigneti Repetto

Strada Montegualdone, 15050 Sarezzano Alessandria, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.