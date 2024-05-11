DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Massaoke 80s v 90s Live Show

Big Penny Social
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Are you team TOTO or TLC? BON JOVI or BRITNEY? A-HA or AEROSMITH? Dress up as your decade, bring the sing and fight for your right to party!

Join a spectacular live band for a spandex-clad showdown between the greatest smash hits of the 80s and the bigges...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massaoke

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

