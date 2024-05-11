DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Mató a un Policia Motorizado

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 11 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El Mató a un Policia Motorizado, the most influential argentinian band today, closes its USA tour to present its latest album Super Terror.

El Mató a un Policia Motorizado was born in La Plata, Argentina, in mid- 2003. With their first albums and their ex...

All ages
Presented by Ñ, La Fusión, El Lado Salvaje
Lineup

El Mató a un Policía Motorizado

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

