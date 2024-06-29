DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BYE GIRL BYE

The Baby G
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$22.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LAST PARTY EVER, GIRL! After EIGHT amazing years, it's finally time to say BYE GIRL BYE—but we're not closing up shop before bringing you one final Pride Weekend BASH at The Baby G featuring an all-star lineup of HGH Royalty!

Ft:

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Baby G.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

