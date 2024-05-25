Top track

Kremwerk Presents: Physical Therapy (NY)

Kremwerk
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kremwerk Presents: Physical Therapy w/ Hyeonje

Saturday | May 25th | Kremwerk | 10PM - LATE

Physical Therapy

https://soundcloud.com/physical-therapy

Physical Therapy is Daniel Fisher, the Queens-based New Jersey-born producer, DJ, and head of the Aller...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Physical Therapy

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

