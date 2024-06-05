Top track

Treeland

Being Dead w/ Brucey

Siberia
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Being Dead: America's #1 sweethearts. With their distinct blend of catchy yet unpredictable songwriting, undeniable harmonies, and unbridled spirit, Falcon Bitch and Gumball dole out boo-boos whilst also kissing them better.

Aside from musical achievement...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Being Dead

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

