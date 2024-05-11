Top track

My Baby Don't Love Me Anymore

Tony Andreason of the Trashmen with the Surf Dawgs, special guest Deke Dickerson

Icehouse
Sat, 11 May, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$27.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

5PM DOORS // 7PM SHOW START // $20 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR

A great concert held in conjunction with the Kay Bank Recording Studio ‘Rockin’ Reunion’ held across the street earlier in the day, the evening concert at the Icehouse will feature Minn...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

