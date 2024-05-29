DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peace Talks

The Black Lodge
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
Black Lodge Presents

Wednesday May 29th, 2024

Peace Talks

Lexicon

Endless Joy

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Vera Project.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Black Lodge

429 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

