Top track

Voodoo Jürgens - Federkleid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Voodoo Jürgens

Knust
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Voodoo Jürgens - Federkleid
Got a code?

About

Nach dem Gold zertifizierten Nummer Eins-Debütalbum „Ansa Woar“ (2016) und dem bei den Amadeus Austrian Music Awards als Album des Jahres ausgezeichneten Meisterwerk „`s klane Glücksspiel“ (2019) sowie einem erfolgreichen Soundtrack-Ausflug („Sargnagel –...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Voodoo Jürgens

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.