Deep House Brunch POOL PARTY [Memorial Day SAT]

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 25 May, 1:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$28.33

About

Deep House Brunch returns to Skybar for another Memorial Day Saturday Blowout at Skybar!

===== INFO =====

Memorial Day Saturday

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Doors: 1pm // Party: 1-7pm // 21+

===== ADDRESS =====

Skybar at the Mondrian

8440 W. Sunset Blvd...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ORLOVE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scotty Boy

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

