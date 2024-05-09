Top track

Lex Cole - Reckless

Lex Cole w/ Marisa + JGordan + Nalu

The Paramount
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lex Cole is a Los Angeles, CA-based singer, songwriter, and performer originally from Yonkers, New York.

Lex has performed during halftime at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden, as well as performing background vocals for Susan Boy...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lex Cole

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

