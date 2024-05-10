Top track

Scustin + Freddy Merkky + Sheepish

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly present a headline show from unique Irish 'post-funk' band Scustin plus special guests Freddy Merky and Sheepish.

SCUSTIN

Scustin are purveyors of "Post - Funk" - blending humorous storytelling with a jazzy funk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Freddy Merkky, Scustin

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

