DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On the night of Saturday May 18th 2024, Villain present ‘Haus of Villain’ a party fun house bringing you music from all over the world! Amapiano, Afro house, Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, Oldschool Jamz to UK Hitz, Hip hop and so much more! Join Villain fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.