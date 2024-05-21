Top track

Chris Corsano - For Bruce Langhorne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Earth Ball + Chris Corsano - improv session ft. Steve Beresford, Two Form A Click, Agathe Max + Container

Cafe OTO
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chris Corsano - For Bruce Langhorne
Got a code?

About

EARTH BALL are a wild ensemble from Canada, mainly based on Vancouver Island. Their inception was serendipitous, emerging out of necessity when Isabel Ford, John Brennan, and Jeremy Van Wyck needed a name for a gig. What began as a pragmatic solution bloss...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Earth Ball, Chris Corsano, Petronn Sphene

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.