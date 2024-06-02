DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hot take head to Hootananny for a FREE ENTRY Summer Party
Lineup
Hot take // 8 piece brass band merging New Orleans 2nd line, Salsa, Afrobeat, and Funk, the band pumps out hits like you’ve never heard them before!
+ Hootananny Disco DJ's
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.