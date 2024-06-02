DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREE ENTRY: Hot Take + Disco DJ's

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 2 Jun, 8:00 pm
Hot take head to Hootananny for a FREE ENTRY Summer Party

Hot take // 8 piece brass band merging New Orleans 2nd line, Salsa, Afrobeat, and Funk, the band pumps out hits like you’ve never heard them before!

+ Hootananny Disco DJ's

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

