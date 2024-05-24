DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carlos Niño + Friends LP release concert

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carlos Niño & Friends return to 2220 Arts + Archives to celebrate the release of their new album Placenta via beloved label International Anthem. This special live concert will feature musicians from our diverse creative arts community which Carlos Niño is...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by International Anthem and Other Aspects
Lineup

Carlos Niño & Friends

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

