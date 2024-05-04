Top track

Soultrain London

The Social
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11

About

DJs: Abi Clarke, Dave Malone, Ray Keith + Jurassik.

Playing the finest flavours from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Soul, Funk, Raregroove, Reggae, Jazz, Hip Hop, Disco and Classic House.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jurassik, Ray Keith, Abi Clarke

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

