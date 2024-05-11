DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Just Juice: Carnival Party with Shifa Ligero

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Just Juice: Carnival Sounds

Bringing the carnival vibe and sound to Shoreditch. With special guest djs and live dancers

**Club - Dancehall/Afrobeat/Bashment/UK Funky
**Shifa Ligero
Sandra Omari
Kayes

**Ground Floor - Hip Hop/R&B/Club Classics
**Jasmine...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.