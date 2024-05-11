DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Juice: Carnival Sounds
Bringing the carnival vibe and sound to Shoreditch. With special guest djs and live dancers
**Club - Dancehall/Afrobeat/Bashment/UK Funky
**Shifa Ligero
Sandra Omari
Kayes
**Ground Floor - Hip Hop/R&B/Club Classics
**Jasmine...
