DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Ass Boombox Day 1 FREE SHOW

The Sunset Tavern
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREE SHOW, FIRST COME FIRST SERVED!

Announcing the Big Ass Boombox Music Festival happening May 24 and 25 at the Sunset!

Featuring 20 bands over 2 nights, Big Ass Boombox will showcase bad ass local bands (and some not local!) playing all night on both a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.