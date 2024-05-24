DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FREE SHOW, FIRST COME FIRST SERVED!
Announcing the Big Ass Boombox Music Festival happening May 24 and 25 at the Sunset!
Featuring 20 bands over 2 nights, Big Ass Boombox will showcase bad ass local bands (and some not local!) playing all night on both a...
