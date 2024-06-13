DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il primo podcast true crime italiano dal vivo

Parco Villa Filippina
Thu, 13 Jun, 9:00 pm
PodcastPalermo
Il primo podcast true crime italiano dal vivo

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.

Bouquet of Madness

Parco Villa Filippina

Piazza San Francesco Di Paola 18, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

