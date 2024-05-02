DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Advanced Living Room presents: AM Fever Dream

The Rabbit Box
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Advanced Living Room presents: AM Fever Dream. How does it feel to be lost between stations on the AM radio dial? Rabbit Box Theater invites you to an evening of songs and soundscapes that seem just out of reach. This is a unique experience for attendee***...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afterlife Giftshop, Ben von Wildenhaus, Dustin Lanker

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.