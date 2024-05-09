DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

October Beach Club

Mahall's
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

October Beach Club

The Open Doors

Huntmere

Mahall's

7PM doors / 8PM show

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

