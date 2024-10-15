DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The one and only King of Chap Hop, Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer is joining forces with Professor Elemental for a co-headline show at Hoots to deliver you some seriously sophisticated rhymes.
Having garnered millions of views on YouTube this chap has certainl...
