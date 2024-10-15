Top track

Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer & Professor Elemental

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The one and only King of Chap Hop, Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer is joining forces with Professor Elemental for a co-headline show at Hoots to deliver you some seriously sophisticated rhymes.

Having garnered millions of views on YouTube this chap has certainl...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D. required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer, Professor Elemental

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

