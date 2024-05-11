DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lemonade Social is a celebration of all that is great about KC’s independent spirit and music discovery.
In 2020, Lemonade Social was formed as a two-day event at Lemonade Park by long-time indie record label The Record Machine and is now heading into our...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.