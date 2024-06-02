DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moonroof, Talking Backwards, World Engine, Island Policy, Say That Again

recordBar
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Moonroof is an indie pop band from Philadelphia, PA featuring Dave Kim (vocals), Dan Rendine (drums), Kevin Randolph (bass), and Johnny Fordyce(guitar).

Founding members Dave, Dan, and Kevin met while attending Bloomsburg University, where they played ope...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MOONROOF, World Engine

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.