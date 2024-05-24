Top track

Concert For Democracy feat. Los Super Seven & guests

Radio East
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
From $15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Concert For Democracy supporting the non-partisan voter registration and education work of Texas Turnout featuring music by:

Los Super Seven (David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas & Steve Berlin fr. Los Lobos w/ Ruben Ramos, Rick Treviño, and Los Texmaniacs

Money...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Super Seven, Money Chicha, The Tiarras

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

