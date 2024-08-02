Top track

Timber Timbre - Hot Dreams

Secolare Festival 2024 | FULL PASS

Secolare Festival - Agriturismo San Giuseppe
2 Aug - 4 Aug
GigsCorato
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Secolare Festival 2024 Full Pass - Unboxing Worlds

2-3 Agosto 2024

Nel cuore dell'Alta Murgia un festival musicale in cui scoperta, ascolto, comunità si trasformano in un flusso unico.

Non restare chius* nella tua scatola, apriti al mondo

Lineup annun...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Spore.media

Lineup

2
Timber Timbre, Alabaster dePlume, Richard Dawson and 2 more

Venue

Secolare Festival - Agriturismo San Giuseppe

70033, Corato, città metropolitana di Bari, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

