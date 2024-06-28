Top track

Timmy Smalls

Seven Teller

Bourbon on Division
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Seven Teller is a shining new groove-rock band based in Baltimore, MD, with roots planted across the East Coast. A blend of prog-rock, funk, and indie music nourishes the band’s unique, immersive sound. During their live performances, the quartet uses a ca...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seven Teller

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

