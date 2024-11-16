Top track

Uzes

Gwizdek

La Boule Noire
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GWIZDEK est un groupe de pop française alternative originaire de Grenoble et né en 2020. Ils sortent en mai 2022 Uzès, un premier EP favorablement accueilli par les médias (Radio France / France Inter / Jack / Brain / FIP etc…)

Gwizdek, c’est une formule...

Tout public
Présenté par BAAM PRODUCTIONS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gwizdek

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

