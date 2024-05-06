DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cornerstone Hi-Fi Takeover

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 6 May, 2:00 pm
Rounding up our weekend we have none other than Leeds legends Cornerstone Hi-Fi who welcome down a load of friends and some insane selectors to play roots, dub, reggae and everything in between. On the day we'll have Abzu Sound, Beet Roots Sound System, ed...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen.
Lineup

edv3ctor, Jameela, Beet Roots Sound System and 3 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

