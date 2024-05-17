DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One Foot in the Rave returns for another party at their beloved Folklore. This time, co-founders and resident DJs AMAR and Yazmin are joined by HARD1P, a multi-genre DJ with a taste for global sounds and heavy bass. A Voices Radio regular and recently play...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.