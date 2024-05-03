DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Serpiente Cósmica makes its London debut for a night of high vibrational underground sounds from around the world. Alternative electronic music, on an eclectic dance floor, for those who like Folktronica, African Beats, Andean house, Deep-techno and way be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs