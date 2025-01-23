DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ania Magliano

The Crescent
Thu, 23 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You know when you're trying to wee on a night out, and you're interrupted by a random girl who insists on telling you all her secrets even though you've never met?

Imagine that, but she has a microphone.

After two critically acclaimed sell out runs at th...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ania Magliano

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.