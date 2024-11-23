Top track

Kites feat. Ganavya

Ganavya

Union Chapel
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£33

Kites feat. Ganavya
About

Hailed as “among modern music's most compelling vocalists” (Wall Street Journal) "extraordinary" (DownBeat) and "most enchanting" (NPR), Ganavya is a transdisciplinary scholar, vocalist, word-craftswoman, jalatarangam artist, and double-bassist.

Part of t...

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ganavya

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

