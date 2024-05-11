Top track

Prok & Fitch - Everyday People

Summer-ized Sessions | Brick Lane ft. Prok | Fitch

93 Feet East
Sat, 11 May, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13

About

Think Summer, Think Summer-ized Sessions! London’s favourite brand is back in Brick Lane, kicking off the summer with a massive day-to-night rave at 93 Feet East. Expect a stellar lineup and an atmosphere brimming with unforgettable energy!



This is an 18+ event
Presented by Summer-ized Sessions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Prok & Fitch, Carly Wilford, Shane Fernandes and 2 more

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
700 capacity

