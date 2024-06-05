Top track

Disco Yes

Poppy Ajudha

Colours Hoxton
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Poppy Ajudha

South London singer-songwriter Poppy Ajudha lures you in with her soothing R&B vocals, and next thing you know, you're a minute-and-a-half deep into a song about colourism, gender politics or the shadow of British colonialism. Her forward-thinking politica

Event information

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Poppy Ajudha

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

