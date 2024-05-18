DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OSIRIS, el dios de la resurrección, es el nombre del show que te trae a los 4 artistas (Ju4nbu, Strikez, Nick BB, Fraja) que te harán recorrer todas las emociones posibles durante un evento que nunca olvidarás.
Concierto benéfico: Parte del precio de l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.