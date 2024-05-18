DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Osiris: JU4NBU + Strikez + Nick BB + Fraja

Specka
Sat, 18 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
OSIRIS, el dios de la resurrección, es el nombre del show que te trae a los 4 artistas (Ju4nbu, Strikez, Nick BB, Fraja) que te harán recorrer todas las emociones posibles durante un evento que nunca olvidarás.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Veguin Ent.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Strikez, Fraja

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

