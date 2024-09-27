Top track

RE/FORM Presents: AnD [4 Hour Set] & Clawz

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 27 Sept, 11:00 pm
From $29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Friday, September 27th, RE/FORM Presents: AnD [4 Hour Set] and Clawz!

We are ready to GO HARD or GO HOME with AnD [4 Hour Set] alongside one of LA's rising talent, Clawz!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AnD, Clawz

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

