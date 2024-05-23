DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabriella Martinelli

Colonne 28
Thu, 23 May, 9:00 pm
GigsParma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gabriella Martinelli torna sui palchi con il suo "L'amore è una scusa Tour"!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music.

Lineup

Gabriella Martinelli

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.